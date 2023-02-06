Tomas Gonzaga signs NLI with Berea College

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green senior midfielder Tomas Gonzaga signed his national Letter of Intent to continue his academic and athletic career at Berea College.

“I worked really hard and I think that showed this season,” Gonzaga said. “I’m really happy that things turned out the way they did.”

Gonzaga finished his senior year of high school scoring 11 goals, which was third most on the team. He also had six assists along with appearing in all 22 games. Gonzaga had many big time moments throughout his senior year including scoring the final goal to send the Purples to the KHSAA Soccer State Semifinals.

He said a big part of what drew him to Berea was the diversity throughout the program.

“They have a really exciting program. When I went to visit, they have a lot of diversity and I think that’s what really drew me in.”

He learned a lot while being a purple but one thing that will stick with him is to appreciate every moment that he can.

“[Don’t take] things for granted,” Gonzaga said. “The season wasn’t very long, there’s only a certain time limit in a season, and I really enjoyed every single moment with them and I’ll make sure to enjoy everything that I do in life.

And he’ll never forget who’s been with him along the way.

“I’m happy to have all this support, of course. I’m going to miss all my brothers when I leave man, they’re my brothers, not my teammates.”

If there’s anything others can take from the success that Tomas has achieved it’s to not let others affect the way you view yourself.

“Work hard, and don’t let others doubt you. Honestly, people doubted me all the time, and I think I overcame that a lot. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.