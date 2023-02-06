Warm next few days!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend ended with stiff SW breezes but a lot of sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures! The mild weather carries on for awhile, but eventually, showers will return.

Rain chances ramp up by mid-week (WBKO)

We almost made 60 Sunday afternoon, and we’ll be in similar territory by Monday afternoon! The week begins dry with more sunshine before clouds increase Tuesday. While most of Tuesday appears rain-free, a few spotty showers may develop late in the day. This marks the start of a more unsettled pattern that will persist for the remainder of the work week.

Wednesday looks wet, with a good shot at rain, some of which could be heavy. Shower chances continue into Wednesday night and Thursday morning before our mid-week system heads out. Highs will be mainly in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday before a quick shot of colder air rolls in for the start of the weekend. There’s a possibility of light rain showers mixed with some wet snowflakes Friday night into Saturday morning, but at this time, significant wintry weather looks unlikely for us. We warm back up Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 59. Low 41. Low SE at 8 mph.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy and warmer. High 64. Low 46. Winds SW at 18 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Warm. High 62. Low 48. Winds SW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 59

Today’s Low: 44

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 75 (1927)

Record Low: -3 (1917)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.67″)

Yearly Precip: 4.82″ (+0.51″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:15 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

