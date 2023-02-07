Allen County set to vote on wet/dry issue in forthcoming primary election

Allen Co. voters will decide on a wet/dry issue in May.
Allen Co. voters will decide on a wet/dry issue in May.(WBKO)
By Derek Parham
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County voters will decide in May whether they will maintain their status as a dry county or make the change to begin allowing the sale of alcohol.

Petitions that have circulated throughout the county have collected more than the required 1,549 signatures, bringing the issue to the primary election in May. Area business owners hope that allowing the sale of alcohol in the county will drive the area’s economy, creating more financial opportunities for residents.

The last time that the issue was brought to the ballot was in 2017, when voters elected to keep the county dry.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial held for Grayson County man killed in stabbing
Memorial held for Grayson County man killed by stepson in stabbing
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
The mission of the rapidly growing brand is to cultivate kindness through every drink they serve.
“7 Brew” coffee shop coming to Bowling Green, donates to Stuff the Bus Foundation
The sold-out show had people crowding the lobby of the SkyPAC over an hour before showtime....
Comedian and former “Impractical Joker,” Joe Gatto, performs in Bowling Green

Latest News

Representatives Brett Guthrie and James Comer discuss concerns before President Biden's address
Kentucky Congressman discuss concerns ahead of President Biden's address
"Heart of Scottsville" works to revitalize downtown square.
“Heart of Scottsville” aims to revitalize the downtown square
Two Barren County women arraigned in court for murder
Two Barren County women arraigned in court for murder
New election equipment coming to Warren County
New election equipment is coming to Warren County