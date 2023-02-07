Allen County set to vote on wet/dry issue in forthcoming primary election

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County voters will decide in May whether they will maintain their status as a dry county or make the change to begin allowing the sale of alcohol.

Petitions that have circulated throughout the county have collected more than the required 1,549 signatures, bringing the issue to the primary election in May. Area business owners hope that allowing the sale of alcohol in the county will drive the area’s economy, creating more financial opportunities for residents.

The last time that the issue was brought to the ballot was in 2017, when voters elected to keep the county dry.

