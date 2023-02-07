Bowling Green man charged after shots fired at Buchanon Park

Dannie House
Dannie House(Warren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested after the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police responded to a shots fired call at Buchanon Park Monday night.

Dannie House, 44, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree assault.

Police responded to the scene around 8:43 p.m. where witnesses told police that during a basketball game a parent of one of the players and a coach from the opposing team, later identified as House, got into a verbal fight, which led them moving outside to fight, according to a citation.

Police said that during the fight, House “pistol whipped” the parent, who eventually fought back and House then shot the gun into the air. The parent eventually held House on the ground until the police arrived.

Kentucky State Police is lead on the investigation.

House remains in the Warren County Detention Center where he remains as of Tuesday with no bond. A court date has not yet been set.

