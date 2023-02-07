Broadway World Award-Nominee, Emily Pellecchia, cast as Belle in Ramsey Theatre Company’s Beauty and The Beast

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Arts of Southern Kentucky announced that Emily Pellecchia will join Ramsey Theatre Company’s production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

Pellecchia will take on the role of Belle in the premiere performance of the company.

The show will take place on June 24 at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.

“I am elated to be a part of the inaugural Ramsey Theatre Company production at SKyPAC, and I am so excited to share the stage with Broadway icon Craig Schulman,” said Pellecchia. “I also want to wholeheartedly thank Elise Charny, our director, for the grand opportunity to perform in this beautiful venue in the role of Belle, a part that is near and dear to my heart.”

“I have always loved Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, so I was very excited to get to search for our Belle. Right away, I knew that Emily was it for us,” said Elise Charny, director of the production. “There was just ‘something there’ in her self-tapes (no pun intended). She has a wonderful personality and I cannot wait to get to work with her.”

Schulman and Pellecchia are the first cast members to be revealed for this production.

Further leading role announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

“I’m happy that we can say our ‘bell’ is cast! I am looking forward to working with Emily, who is perfect for the role of Belle. She has the voice of the original character and has twice played the part on stage, which earned her accolades,” said Jeffrey Reed, President of the Arts of Southern Kentucky. “We are assembling a high level of talent that will result in everything we hoped our opening production would be: professional level theatre produced right here in South Central Kentucky.”

On April 1, in-person casting for principal roles and ensemble will be taking place at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.

From noon-3 p.m. vocal and dance auditions for those ages 15-18 will take place.

Adults will have vocal and dance auditions from 4-7 p.m.

To audition in person, email echarny@artsofsky.org to reserve an individual audition time slot.

Beauty and The Beast will be the third and final Broadway production of the 2022-2023 Willanna K. Ramsey Memorial Broadway Series, sponsored by Robert P. Ramsey.

Tickets are on sale now and are available online at www.theyskypac.com, by calling 270-904-1880, or in person at 601 College Avenue in downtown Bowling Green.

Prices start at $20.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.