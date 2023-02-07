Cloudy and breezy today, showers arrive later!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Most of Tuesday looks dry, although there will be more clouds around with a system on the approach. A spot shower or two is possible Tuesday afternoon, but many will get through the day dry. Shower chances ramp up Tuesday night with readings only dropping into the upper 40s.

Wednesday looks wet, with a good shot at rain, some of which could be heavy. Shower chances continue into Wednesday night and Thursday morning before our mid-week system heads out. Highs will be mainly in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday before a quick shot of colder air rolls in for the start of the weekend. There’s a possibility of light rain showers mixed with some wet snowflakes Friday night into Saturday morning, but at this time, significant wintry weather looks unlikely for us. We warm back up Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy and warmer. High 64. Low 46. Winds SW at 18 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Warm. High 62. Low 48. Winds SW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers diminishing. High 61. Low 39. Winds W at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 69 (1925)

Record Low Today: -2 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 5:16 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.67″)

So Far This Year: 4.82″ (+0.51″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

