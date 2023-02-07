Franklin Drive-In closes after 33 years

"We want to thank all that have supported us over the many years and for allowing us to be a part of your memories."(WBKO News)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The last cars have driven out of the Franklin Drive-In.

After 33 years, the Franklin Drive-In has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in.

The owners posted to Facebook saying in part, “This was a difficult decision for our family. Many of you may not know but this drive-in has been in our family for 33 years and we bought it from the original family who built it. We would have loved to keep it as a drive-in, but the location has changed so much since it was first built in the late 60′s.”

Owners say the closure is partly due to the traffic and light noise around the area.

In addition to traffic and light noise, the drive-in is competing with theaters and many are now taking advantage of streaming services.

“We want to thank all that have supported us over the many years and for allowing us to be a part of your memories. We do think drive-ins still have a place but not on a busy highway like ours. Just because it is best for us to retire from the drive-in business it could be an opportunity for someone else,” the owners said. “We will miss you all.”

If anyone is interested in the Franklin Drive-In projector, screen or concession equipment you can send an email to questions@franklindrive-in.com

