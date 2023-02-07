Hardin County Schools asking for help after family loses belongings in fire

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools is asking for help after two Meadow View Elementary School students and their mom lost all their belongings and car in a fire.

No one was hurt, but school officials said the family had no insurance on the home or car.

According to Hardin County Schools, donations needed include housing, a car, furniture, household items and clothes.

Housing

A car

Furniture

Household Items

Boys Sizes: 4T pants, 5T shirts, 12 shoe/ 7 pant, 8 shirt, 2 shoe

Mom’s size: 12 shoes, Xlarge pants and tops

Savannah Mitchell says she’s thankful for everyone who has helped so far. She said many of the people who helped are complete strangers.

“I have one person that just asks me every day ‘Hey are you OK, do you need anything?’” she said. “They’re there for emotional support. Then others help in any way they can. I didn’t expect that, especially if people didn’t know me.”

Donations can be made to the Hardin County Schools Family Stability Program.

The family also has a GoFundMe page for monetary donations.

