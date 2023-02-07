Kentucky Community Mental Health Centers to consolidate

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four non‐profit mental health agencies are creating a new partnership that will allow them to improve clinical programs, create new alliances and protect safety net services critical to rural Kentucky communities.

LifeSkills, Inc. in Bowling Green, Communicare, Inc. in Elizabethtown, Four Rivers Behavioral Health in Paducah and Pennyroyal Center in Hopkinsville are consolidating to form one of the largest community mental health centers in the Commonwealth.

The agencies have signed a letter of intent and are near the conclusion of the due diligence process. A name for the newly created organization will be announced at a later date.

When completed, the new entity will support more than 47,000 individuals annually and employ 1,700 people across 35 counties in central, western and south central Kentucky.

The health system will offer over 70 programs and services in 129 different locations around the state and employ more than 220 licensed behavioral health clinicians.

Joe Dan Beavers will serve as the initial CEO for the consolidated group, but existing leaders from all four agencies will guide the formation of the partnership.

The agencies expect the consolidation to be finalized July 1.

