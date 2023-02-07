Man sentenced in handgun, drug possession case in Logan County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man was sentenced Tuesday to 37 months in prison for illegally possessing a handgun as a convicted felon after a crime that occurred in Logan County.

According to court documents, on Feb. 2, 2021, Marvelle Woodard, 37, of Springfield, Tennessee, a convicted felon, possessed a Taurus, model G2C, nine-millimeter semiautomatic handgun after having previously been convicted of the following felonies.

On March 20, 2008, in Logan Circuit Court, Woodard was convicted of first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In addition to the 37-month prison sentence, Woodard is required to serve an additional 3 years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the ATF Bowling Green Field Office and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

