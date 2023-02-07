Raider to Blue Raider: Drake Young signs his Letter of Intent to play baseball at Lindsey Wilson College

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren East’s Drake Young signed his NLI prior to his senior baseball season to further his athletic and academic career at Lindsey Wilson College.

Young celebrated this special moment surrounded by those who mean the most to him. Family, coaches, and members of the Raiders community came out to support Young and his accomplishments during his time at Warren East.

”It just means a lot, today, that a lot of people came out here and supported my decision and the whole community was behind me in this decision,” Young says.

Raiders baseball head coach Wes Sanford says Young is the true definition of a student-athlete with the amount of work that he puts in on the field as well as in the classroom.

Preparation for Young’s last season is in the works, and while he is excited to be a Blue Raider next year, he wants his final season as a Raider to be the best one yet.

“This senior year everybody wants to go out with a bang, and it just means a lot because everybody talks about this group as being something special, and we just want to go out and show the community how it is,” Young adds.

Young will trade in his Raider uniform and take the field as a Blue Raider in Spring 2024.

