SEEK Museum tells the story of African Americans in Logan County

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The SEEK Museum tells stories about slavery and the struggles for freedom, equality, and justice for African Americans in Kentucky.

The Museum is a conglomeration of four historic buildings located in two of Russellville’s National Register Districts. The locations are SEEK Museum at the Bibb House and SEEK Museum in the Bottom.

SEEK stands for “Struggle for Emancipation and Equality in Kentucky” and has been in operation since 2007.

The museum’s goal is to tell the stories as they actually happened, without editing or sanitizing the information.

Exhibits in the locations vary from local lynchings in 1908 to famous residents like Ray Charles’ “Mary Ann” and pioneering journalist and Civil Rights activist Allison Dunnigan.

“I think it’s important that anybody should come down and visit the SEEK Museum. Just to get a better knowledge of us as African Americans,” said Antonio Williams, a museum volunteer

Also on site, is a research center containing thousands of records on families in Logan County. These records include pictures, obituaries, marriage records, school records, and other documents dating back to the early 1800s that detail the lives of people in the community. The museum has family trees and other genealogical information for those interested in tracking down their ancestry.

Tours are given by appointment if you contact the SEEK Museum on their website.

