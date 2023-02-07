Showers Developing Wednesday

Showers arrive Wednesday morning
Showers arrive Wednesday morning
By Matthew Stephens
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Mostly Cloudy and Mild Conditions will continue this evening with scattered showers developing after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 50s.  Rain coverage will spread through out the bluegrass Wednesday Morning, as a frontal boundary pushes through.  Heavy rain at times will continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.  The spring like weather will take a turn Friday behind the cold front.  Drier weather will move in, however colder temperatures will arrive also.  Lows into the weekend will fall into the lower 30s and upper 20s Saturday morning!

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Warm. High 62. Low 48. Winds SW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers diminishing mid morning. High 61. Low 39. Winds W at 10 mph.

FRIDAY : Decreasing clouds, cooler. High 57. Low 32. Winds W at 8 mph.

