Warm stays around, but nice weather does not!

Isolated shower late Tuesday, more widespread rain Wednesday
By Shane Holinde
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday was MARVELOUS! Temps warmed into the 60s with a lot of sunshine. Readings remain well above normal for the next few days, but rain is about to return.

Thunder possible late Wednesday

Most of Tuesday looks dry, although there will be more clouds around with a system on the approach. A spot shower or two is possible Tuesday afternoon, but many will get through the day dry. Shower chances ramp up Tuesday night with readings only dropping into the upper 40s.

Wednesday looks wet, with a good shot at rain, some of which could be heavy. Shower chances continue into Wednesday night and Thursday morning before our mid-week system heads out. Highs will be mainly in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday before a quick shot of colder air rolls in for the start of the weekend. There’s a possibility of light rain showers mixed with some wet snowflakes Friday night into Saturday morning, but at this time, significant wintry weather looks unlikely for us. We warm back up Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. Breezy and warmer. High 64. Low 48. Winds SW at 18 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Showers likely. Thunder possible. Warm. High 62. Low 50. Winds SW at 8 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers diminishing by afternoon. Continued warm. High 61. Low 39. Winds W at 10 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 62

Today’s Low: 28

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 69 (2008)

Record Low: -2 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 0.00″ (-0.81″)

Yearly Precip: 4.82″ (+0.37″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:16 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial held for Grayson County man killed in stabbing
Memorial held for Grayson County man killed by stepson in stabbing
More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible...
More than 400 ready-to-eat foods recalled due to possible listeria
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
The mission of the rapidly growing brand is to cultivate kindness through every drink they serve.
“7 Brew” coffee shop coming to Bowling Green, donates to Stuff the Bus Foundation
The sold-out show had people crowding the lobby of the SkyPAC over an hour before showtime....
Comedian and former “Impractical Joker,” Joe Gatto, performs in Bowling Green

Latest News

Isolated shower possible late Tuesday, more rain Wednesday
Warm stays around, nice weather does not!
A picture perfect start to the work week!
A picture perfect start to the work week!
A picture perfect start to the work week!
A picture perfect start to the work week!
Rain chances ramp up by mid-week
Warm next few days!