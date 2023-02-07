Warren Central High School students create books, read to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek

Students in world History created and read books about the different revolutions to 4th graders...
Students in world History created and read books about the different revolutions to 4th graders at Jennings Creek Elementary.(Lauren McCally)
By Lauren McCally
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several Warren Central High School students spent Tuesday morning reading books, of their creation, to fourth-graders at Jennings Creek Elementary.

The project was part of a World History class assignment in which the students had to pick from various revolutions, including the American Revolution, the French Revolution, the Haitian Revolution and the Industrial Revolution.

“I really enjoyed creating the book,” said sophomore Channon Hugacs. “It took a little while for me to get it, like actually process, stuff like that. But it was a very fun project overall. And I really do enjoy reading to the children. They’re very respectful and polite and they listen.”

They worked in pairs to research and learn about the different revolutions and eventually created a storybook that a 10-year-old will be able to understand.

“The goal behind this was for them to use different technologies, Canva, whatever they felt comfortable with, create the storybook, and if it was next level, we were printing them and bonding them,” said Warren Central World History Teacher Daren Bowen.

Bowen also adds that they wanted to then reach out to the elementary schools to work on literacy and social skills and help those that may not have much public speaking experience, due to COVID.

One of the fourth-graders we spoke to said it inspired her to want to do something similar when she reached their age.

“It was really cool because they made their own books, and maybe I could make my own to come back here,” said fourth-grader Jacob Hill.

Another fourth-grader also spoke about wanting to create and publish their own book someday.

“Half of it will probably be for like kindergarteners, and half of it would probably be for higher grades,” said fourth-grader Alan Galloway.

The fourth-graders also had the opportunity to ask the high schoolers questions both before and after they finished reading the books.

Some of the topics included what it was like in high school.

