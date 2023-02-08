BG City Commission awards transportation bid

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday evening the Bowling Green City Commission awarded Hope House Ministries $150,000 to provide the transportation service to the Kentucky Transpark and the South Industrial Park.

Uber had also bid on the project, but the city commission said giving Hope House the contract would allow the transportation service to expand what they were already doing.

As for when this will launch, officials said it would take a of couple months, and the city will be working on data collection.

