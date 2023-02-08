Bill to lower Kentucky income tax sent to Beshear’s desk

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill to further lower Kentucky’s income tax has been sent to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk for his signature.

House Bill 1 easily passed along party lines in January. Wednesday morning, it was nearly the exact same thing, receiving the same support and the same arguments against it in the Senate.

It took just 10 minutes for the bill to clear a Senate committee, with 8 yes votes and one member passing.

The full Senate called it up Wednesday afternoon. The bill passed, along party lines, in a 30 to 5 vote.

The bill sets in place the half-percent cut that took effect in January and also next year’s further half-percent cut. The income tax will drop from 4.5% to 4%, and it will likely go down more from that in future years as long as certain financial triggers are met.

The goal is to eventually do away with Kentucky’s income tax. Part of that revenue is being offset by new sales and service taxes.

Republicans say it’s needed to return money to working Kentuckians and to make the state more alluring to businesses and to create jobs. Democrats say it helps wealthier people more and does nothing for the poor, as it provides little relief for the majority of Kentuckians.

Governor Beshear is expected to veto the legislation, but the Republicans have enough members to override that in both chambers.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.