Crime Stoppers: He allegedly bought 2 new iPhones and 2 pairs of air pods with someone else’s money

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say a victim told them that two unauthorized charges to his AT&T account were made. The victim said someone had purchased items from the AT&T store and Best Buy in Bowling Green.

The suspect was able to access the victim’s account and charge over $2500, buying two iPhones and two pairs of air pods. A review of the incident at Best Buy shows the suspect entering the store, making the purchases, and leaving. He is described as an African-American male, wearing a dark North Face down jacket and khaki pants.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, c lick here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. All they need is your information, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

