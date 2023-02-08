Honda issues recall for more than 114K HR-Vs and Fit hatchbacks

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – Honda is recalling more than 114,000 vehicles over backup camera displays that may not work when the vehicle is in reverse.

The recall involves 2018-2020 Fit hatchbacks and 2019-2022 HR-V SUVs.

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.

Honda said it’s aware of just over 200 warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners of the affected vehicles to bring them to a dealership for a software update.

Honda will contact owners by mail beginning in mid-March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

