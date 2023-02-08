Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Nicole Rock

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Nicole Rock is the Executive Director for Golden Gate Bridges in Glasgow. The company provides support for intellectually and developmentally disabled individuals with direct support services.

On Oct. 24, 2019, Sue Jester, the founder of Golden Gate Bridges LLC passed away after a short fight with cancer. Nicole, at the time, was the facility’s Program Director and stepped in to ensure that the staff and participants of the program were taken care of.

She found a partner and purchased the company that she and Sue grew together. Her staff says that she is the type of employer that they work with and not under.

“Nicki is an awesome lady to work for,” said Sherri Compton, Adult Foster Care Provider. “She puts the participants and employees ahead of everyone else.”

It is her dedication and example that inspires them to do the best for the people that need their services.

“She’s here until 10 o’clock at night,” said Darlene Cooper, Operations Director, “just making sure the people are taken care of.”

“A boss like her really makes us love our jobs and we support our participants better that way,” said Shayla Riggsbee, Human Resources and Administrative Assistant.

To Nicole, Golden Gate Bridges is not just a job but a way of life. She has dedicated her life to enriching the lives of others.

“You’re talking about our folks that were probably bullied in school,” Rock said. “Most of our folks don’t have a lot of families, so we become their family.”

Ensuring that her participants have a high quality of life and great experiences is a top priority for Nicole. She will pay staff to go on vacations with participants to provide services. The company holds formal dances where Nicole will rent tuxedos for the men and dresses for the women. Her staff says the amount Nicole is willing to give comes from her generosity and selflessness.

She gives credit for the company’s success to the staff and community.

“I definitely don’t do this by myself every day,” Rock said. “If it wasn’t for everybody putting in those efforts, then I would be able to do what I do.”

She does admit that it isn’t always easy but the rewards are worth working toward.

“There’s going to be hard days,” Rock said. “I can promise you that your good days are going to far outweigh any of those bad days.”

