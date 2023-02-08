Jaycee Patterson signs her NLI with Southern Illinois

Jaycee Patterson signs her NLI to Southern Illinois
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jaycee Patterson signed her Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Southern Illinois University.

Patterson finished her senior year playing in 20 of the 23 total games while only giving up 18 goals which is less than a goal per game. She also had 70 saves on the season and 11 shutouts.

“It’s been my dream my whole life, ya know. So I’m excited I got recruited by SIU, I’m very thankful for their coaches and everything so I’m excited for the next four years there.”

Among being proud of her achievements and what she has accomplished, Patterson is grateful for all of her hard work paying off.

“Especially with my height, not many girls my height go D1...I’m very thankful for the opportunity. I worked hard for this...[this has been] years and years coming. I’m really thankful for it.

And she already has her immediate goals set for the future when she gets to college. Patterson wants to be a key player on the team, make key plays and be a leader on the team.

If she were to use one word to describe herself on and off the field it would be that word she said, leader. She calls herself a leader on and off the field and in the classroom. When it comes to on the field qualities, she describes herself as a very confident, skillful and a coachable player.

Just like most athletes that come from Bowling Green High School, she’s going to miss being a part of that community.

“Bowling Green has the best student section, best teachers, best everything. It’s the best school to be at and I’m really going to miss this community.”

You can catch Jaycee in the Salukis uniform next fall.

