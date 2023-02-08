Local therapist talks about ‘Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month’

Dating Violence
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - February is ‘Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month’.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in 12 U.S. high school students have experienced physical dating violence.

There are many places to turn to if you believe your teen has experienced dating violence.

Dating violence can leave lifelong emotional and physical scars and many times has led to death.

Abuse can be physical or emotional such as name-calling, gaslighting, reading your messages, isolating you from your friends and maybe even family, and more.

It can be a confusing and scary time for anyone going through it.

Local therapist, Kim Wilson with Wilson Counseling in Bowling Green talks about what signs to look for if you may feel that something is not right with your teen’s boyfriend or girlfriend.

Wilson tells WBKO how parents can have that conversation with their teens and most of all when to get law enforcement involved.

There is plenty of help if your child has been through emotional or physical abuse from their relationships.

If you have questions or feel you may need to talk with someone, Kim Wilson can be reached at 270-904-1072 or online at Wilson Counseling LLC.

