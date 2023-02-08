Logan County man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearms crimes

(MGN)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was sentenced yesterday to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms crimes.

According to court documents, on Oct. 2, 2020, William Horsley, 36, of Russellville, possessed with the intent to distribute 59.43 grams of methamphetamine and 527.9 grams of a cutting agent.

Horsley, a convicted felon, also possessed a Winchester, model 1200, 12-gauge shotgun, a Canik, Model TP-9SF Elite, nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol, loaded with a 33 round extended magazine, and a Taurus International, model PT840, .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol.

Horsley had previously been convicted of the following felonies.

On July 25, 2014, in Daviess Circuit Court, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.

On Feb. 21, 2018, in two separate cases in Daviess Circuit Court, he was convicted of two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.

In addition to the 15-year prison sentence, Horsley is required to serve an additional five years on supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the ATF Bowling Green Field Office and the AHIDTA South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dannie House
Bowling Green man charged after shots fired at Buchanon Park
Police respond.
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck
"We want to thank all that have supported us over the many years and for allowing us to be a...
Franklin Drive-In closes after more than 50 years
Conceptual plans for the park include updated sports facilities, fishing ponds, walking trails,...
Allen County unveils plans for a new 120 acre park
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store

Latest News

This week’s JA People of Action features Robin Amonett
This week’s JA People of Action features Robin Amonett
He allegedly bought 2 new iPhones and 2 pairs of air pods with someone else's money
Crime Stoppers: He allegedly bought 2 new iPhones and 2 pairs of air pods with someone else’s money
Dustin Young
Police: Barren County Jailer charged for stealing from inmate
Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase
Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase