Logan County man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearms crimes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Logan County man was sentenced yesterday to 15 years in prison for drug trafficking and firearms crimes.

According to court documents, on Oct. 2, 2020, William Horsley, 36, of Russellville, possessed with the intent to distribute 59.43 grams of methamphetamine and 527.9 grams of a cutting agent.

Horsley, a convicted felon, also possessed a Winchester, model 1200, 12-gauge shotgun, a Canik, Model TP-9SF Elite, nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol, loaded with a 33 round extended magazine, and a Taurus International, model PT840, .40 caliber semiautomatic pistol.

Horsley had previously been convicted of the following felonies.

On July 25, 2014, in Daviess Circuit Court, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree.

On Feb. 21, 2018, in two separate cases in Daviess Circuit Court, he was convicted of two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree.

In addition to the 15-year prison sentence, Horsley is required to serve an additional five years on supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the ATF Bowling Green Field Office and the AHIDTA South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.

