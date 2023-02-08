Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase

Robert Frakes
Robert Frakes(Barren County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - An Owensboro man was charged after a police chase on Cumberland Parkway in Glasgow.

Robert Frakes, 38, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, speeding, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a stop sign, improperly on left side of the road, no registration plates and failure to maintain required insurance.

According to a citation, police watched Frakes driving westbound on the parkway Monday after noon around 12:26 p.m.

Police recorded Frakes traveling 95 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour speed zone.

Police eventually pulled Frakes over where police confirmed active warrants for Frakes.

During the traffic stop, Frakes “jumped back into the vehicle and began to drive at a high rate of speed towards Edmonton.”

Police said that Frakes was driving on the wrong side of the highway and ran multiple vehicles off o the highway. Police also reported that Frakes drove through multiple stop signs, caution lights and traffic lights.

Once the chase got to Edmonton, Frakes traveled west on U.S. 68/80.

Glasgow Police Department officers spiked the vehicle Frakes was driving.

After the front driver’s side tire went flat, police said that Frakes made a left turn onto Bunch Avenue, which was a dead end road.

Frakes was then placed into custody.

He was taken to the Barren County Detention Center where he remains as of Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dannie House
Bowling Green man charged after shots fired at Buchanon Park
Police respond.
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck
"We want to thank all that have supported us over the many years and for allowing us to be a...
Franklin Drive-In closes after more than 50 years
Conceptual plans for the park include updated sports facilities, fishing ponds, walking trails,...
Allen County unveils plans for a new 120 acre park
Finley Shackleford was arrested by Warren County Sheriff deputies and charged with robbery and...
Burglary suspect found hours after fleeing scene in Warren County

Latest News

SEEK Museum
SEEK Museum tells the story of African Americans in Logan County
South Central Bank 3 Degree Recipient: Barren County Family YMCA
South Central Bank 3 Degree Recipient: Barren County Family YMCA
Bowling Green City Commission
Bowling Green City Commission awards transportation bid
Peter Zampa discusses President Biden's remarks on bipartisanship, unity, and debt limit...
WBKO's Washington Correspondent recaps State of the Union Address