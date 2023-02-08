The first Black Librarian at Warren County Public Library reflects on her career

Born and raised in Bowling Green, Sabrina Whitney Loving started working for the Bowling Green...
Born and raised in Bowling Green, Sabrina Whitney Loving started working for the Bowling Green /Warren County Public Library in the late 70s.(Sarah Whitney)
By William Battle
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Born and raised in Bowling Green, Sabrina Whitney-Loving started working for the Warren County Public Library in the late 70s.

She was notified about the job by late County Judge Executive Basil Griffin.

“He said if you go up to the Bowling Green\Warren County Public Library after they interview you they’re going to hire you today,” said Whitney-Loving.

She walked to the library for her interview and started the next day, where she remained until she retired in 2001.

Whitney-Loving has held multiple positions during her time as a librarian.

She recalls the challenges she faced when she started at the front desk.

“A lot of people didn’t want me to touch their card or touch their hand,” Whitney-Loving said. “They would lay their card down at check out.”

Her work ethic and pleasant demeanor eventually won over library patrons who ended up knowing she was the one to go to for any questions they might have.

She was given a new position that made her more well-known.

“I did the overdue books where I sent out the notices and I had a list called Sabrina’s list, so I was pretty much the bad lady then, you know?” said Whitney-Loving.

Through her hard work and dedication, she became the Acquisitions Librarian where her role was critical in helping identify materials, resources, and services that reflected Bowling Green’s diversity of experience.

Her time at the library is time she will always treasure.

“All in all it was great and I had a great experience and if I had to do it all over again, I would,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dannie House
Bowling Green man charged after shots fired at Buchanon Park
Police respond.
Simpson Co. Sheriff’s Office working to identify victims in vehicle wreck
"We want to thank all that have supported us over the many years and for allowing us to be a...
Franklin Drive-In closes after more than 50 years
Conceptual plans for the park include updated sports facilities, fishing ponds, walking trails,...
Allen County unveils plans for a new 120 acre park
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store

Latest News

This week’s JA People of Action features Robin Amonett
This week’s JA People of Action features Robin Amonett
Logan County man sentenced for drug trafficking, firearms crimes
He allegedly bought 2 new iPhones and 2 pairs of air pods with someone else's money
Crime Stoppers: He allegedly bought 2 new iPhones and 2 pairs of air pods with someone else’s money
Dustin Young
Police: Barren County Jailer charged for stealing from inmate