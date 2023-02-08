The first Black Librarian at Warren County Public Library reflects on her career

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Born and raised in Bowling Green, Sabrina Whitney-Loving started working for the Warren County Public Library in the late 70s.

She was notified about the job by late County Judge Executive Basil Griffin.

“He said if you go up to the Bowling Green\Warren County Public Library after they interview you they’re going to hire you today,” said Whitney-Loving.

She walked to the library for her interview and started the next day, where she remained until she retired in 2001.

Whitney-Loving has held multiple positions during her time as a librarian.

She recalls the challenges she faced when she started at the front desk.

“A lot of people didn’t want me to touch their card or touch their hand,” Whitney-Loving said. “They would lay their card down at check out.”

Her work ethic and pleasant demeanor eventually won over library patrons who ended up knowing she was the one to go to for any questions they might have.

She was given a new position that made her more well-known.

“I did the overdue books where I sent out the notices and I had a list called Sabrina’s list, so I was pretty much the bad lady then, you know?” said Whitney-Loving.

Through her hard work and dedication, she became the Acquisitions Librarian where her role was critical in helping identify materials, resources, and services that reflected Bowling Green’s diversity of experience.

Her time at the library is time she will always treasure.

“All in all it was great and I had a great experience and if I had to do it all over again, I would,” she said.

