Showers with strong winds expected thru Thursday morning

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of us will wake up to a few light rain showers for the morning commute. Isolated showers will remain possible at least through midday or so.

Widespread showers with heavy downpours are likely later this afternoon, especially around 4pm. Use caution while driving, especially because we will see strong winds up to 50-60mph possible. That being said, ALL of our viewing area is under a wind advisory until Thursday at 12pm CST. We’ll see the best potential for these strong winds tonight and into Thursday, which is why we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for that time frame. A few power outages may result. Make sure to secure any loose items on the patio before then. A few showers will linger early Thursday, afterwards we’ll see cloudy skies with highs back in the upper 50s.

