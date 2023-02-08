Simpson County relocates art installation, teases master plan for parks

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation recently relocated a horseshoe horse art installation, named Darlene, as part of the beginning phase of a 30-year master plan to update and maintain Jim Roberts Community Park.

Officials say that Darlene’s original location, near Cracker Barrel in Franklin, was not gaining her the attention that she deserved. They hope that moving her to the park will spark an influx of public art to the area. Darlene is the first of two horseshoe horses in Franklin. The other is Melvin, who resides in the town square, and is routinely decorated for the holidays.

“She holds a special place in my heart because she was designed for tourism. At the time, my mother worked there and she had seen the idea somewhere else and brought it to the tourism director, Dan Weir,” said Lisa Deavers, park director for Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation. “So, when they made her to be at that location, they named her Darlene, after my mother.”

In addition to public art installations, additions to the park include walking trails, updated sports facilities, and a public dog park that is on track to be one of the first projects finished.

“We can just walk out our door and be in nature, but there are so many that don’t have access to it. We’re getting more apartment buildings, we have more people living in those areas that don’t have yards that they can take their dogs to,” said Deavers.

Many other aspects of the new park remain to be seen, as official plans have not yet been released. Deavers believes that Jim Roberts Community Park serves as the perfect location for the new amenities, citing the park’s proximity to Drake’s Creek and many other natural features. She also believes that these updates can do much more for the Franklin-Simpson community aside from updated athletics equipment.

“You know the health benefits of it, not just the exercise of it, but we all need an escape from our cell phones, our computer screens, and the noise,” said Deavers. “As the only public lands, public parklands that we have in Simpson County, we want to maintain that.”

Final concepts for the updated park will be made available later this spring. Darlene the horseshoe horse now resides at Jim Roberts Community Park for all to see.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.