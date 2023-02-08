Strong, gusty winds Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite lots of clouds, temperatures remained unseasonably warm Wednesday. A storm system approaches late tonight with showers likely along with a chance for thunder. However, the WIND will be the biggest issue with this system!

Temperatures trend downward

A potent frontal system arrives Thursday. Out ahead of it, strong winds will ramp up with gusts to near 50 mph! Those winds could be strong enough to down a few trees and cause sporadic power outages. A Wind Advisory is in effect late tonight through much of Thursday. To go with the wind, showers and a few thunderstorms are likely overnight. While organized severe weather is not expected, a marginal risk for an isolated severe cell exists from Bowling Green westward overnight.

By late Thursday, wind gradually backs down and clouds thin out for a time. However, another system could affect our area come Friday evening. A light rain shower is possible Friday night with a little wet snow mixed in, but no accumulation is expected. The weekend will start colder before warmer temperatures return. By early next week, afternoon highs will push 60 once again. Shower chances return for Valentine’s Day Tuesday as well as Wednesday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

THURSDAY: Windy and warm. Showers diminishing. High 61. Low 39. Winds SW at 20 mph, gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a light shower late. High 57. Low 32. Winds W at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder. High 45. Low 26. Winds W at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High: 75 (2008)

Record Low: -5 (1895)

Today’s Precip: 0.01″

Monthly Precip: 0.01″ (-1.07″)

Yearly Precip: 4.82″ (+0.11″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:18 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

