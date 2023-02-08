This week’s JA People of Action features Robin Amonett

This week’s JA People of Action features Robin Amonett
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
This week’s JA People of Action features Robin Amonett with Performance Foodservice. Robin’s favorite thing about JA is “the opportunity to introduce new information or experiences to the students.” She also said, “When I’m speaking to, or interacting with, students and I notice that ‘ah-ha’ moment when something clicks with a student, I know I’m making a difference.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

