Birds stuff 700 pounds of acorns in home

Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed by woodpeckers inside the walls of a California home. (Credit: Nick Castro via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (CNN) - Seven hundred pounds of acorns were found stuffed inside the walls of a California home, and it turned out to be the work of a pair of woodpeckers.

A pest control technician made the discovery after one of the homeowners called for help when they spotted mealworms coming from a bedroom wall.

When the pest control technician made a small hole in the wall, the acorns just spilled out.

The acorns kept spilling out until the pile of acorns reached about 20 feet high.

The pest control technician said the acorns were likely collected over the past two to five years.

The nuts had to be thrown away because they were covered in bits of fiberglass from the wall’s insulation.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Young
Police: Barren County Jailer charged for stealing from inmate
Robert Frakes
Owensboro man charged after Barren County police chase
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Police say Danielle K. Bryant was charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under for an...
Police: Woman charged with hitting 2-year-old multiple times at grocery store
Conceptual plans for the park include updated sports facilities, fishing ponds, walking trails,...
Allen County unveils plans for a new 120 acre park

Latest News

Mauricio Hernandez Mata was sworn in as a new citizen in San Diego on Wednesday.
Formerly deported Army veteran talks about new citizenship
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home
French President Emmanuel Macron honored Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the Grand...
Zelenskyy, in Brussels, urges EU to grant Ukraine membership
Mauricio Hernandez Mata, left, and and Leonel Contreras were allowed to return to the U.S. and...
Army veterans who were deported become US citizens
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, is shown with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as...
Ukraine renews pleas for jets