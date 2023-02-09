Bowling Green Police seeking information on ‘suspicious’ van

By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate what they are calling a suspicious incident involving a white van.

In a social media post, the department said the white van has been seen in the Bent Tree area and has “reportedly followed multiple people.”

Officers are attempting to locate surveillance footage of the van. Anyone with footage of the van on their surveillance systems between 7 and 9 a.m. is asked to send it to the department’s Facebook messenger.

