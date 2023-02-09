Christian County deputies arrest teen following vehicle pursuit

The teenager stole two vehicles and led police on a chase before crashing the stolen vehicle.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST
CROFTON, Ky. (WSMV) - Deputies arrested a teenager who stole two vehicles near Crofton following a brief vehicle pursuit on Monday.

One of the vehicles was recovered by police a short time after it was reported stolen, according to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was found abandoned, but CCSO deputies were able to identify a suspect after viewing video surveillance footage.

The CCSO said the 15-year-old suspect was located near Gordon Park at around 10 p.m. on Monday. The boy quickly drove off as a deputy pulled into the parking lot.

A brief pursuit ensued before the suspect wrecked the vehicle near Sparkman Road and Madisonville Road.

Upon investigation, deputies confirmed the boy was responsible for stealing the vehicle that was found abandoned earlier in the day as well as the vehicle he had wrecked.

The CCSO charged the boy with two counts of auto theft, evading arrest, and multiple traffic charges.

