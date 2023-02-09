Cooler for Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WIND was ferocious Thursday! Bowling Green saw a peak gust to 48 mph, which was enough to take down a few trees and cause sporadic power outages earlier today. Friday will be calmer but cooler.

Colder nights for the weekend

The end of the week brings us a mix of sun and clouds with chillier temperatures. Highs Friday will be mainly in the upper 40s, closer to normal for this time of year. Over the weekend, a system will scoot by to our south and then southeast, close enough that it may produce a light shower Sunday, especially east. Most of us will get through the weekend dry, however. Look for highs to reach the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Next week starts rain free before a couple of systems move in toward midweek. We’ll have one chance for showers Tuesday (Valentine’s Day) followed by another chance for wet weather Thursday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm, with highs ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. High 49. Low 29. Winds W at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. High 51. Low 29. Winds N at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High 54. Low 32. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 54

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 74 (1894)

Record Low: -11 (1899)

Today’s Precip: 0.17″

Monthly Precip: 0.19″ (-1.04″)

Yearly Precip: 4.87″ (+0.14″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:19 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:40 a.m.

