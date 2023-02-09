Habitat for Humanity Restore relocating, grand opening on Feb. 11

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County’s Restore is just days away from the grand opening of their new location in downtown Bowling Green.

Right across from the Bowling Green Ballpark will be the new home of the organization’s secondhand store.

The store itself helps to facilitate the work of Habitat for Humanity in Bowling Green and Warren County.

Jared McDuffy, manager of Habitat for Humanity Restore, said the new building will help facilitate more inventory for those who are in need of it the most.

“There were a couple of things from that building that just held us back. There was not an open floor plan like you see here,” said McDuffy. “There was one particular doorway that was 42 inches wide that stopped us from moving so many things. Just having this open area to be able to move things freely, and take in larger items in, helps us a lot.”

McDuffy said the new building will help provide more families in Warren County with resources and tools to better their lives.

“I am confident that we will be able to raise more money for the affiliate. With having a bigger space, better location, and being tied into the downtown scene. Just having all these different community things around us happening is going to help with our community awareness and outreach that we do in Warren County,” said McDuffy.

The grand opening for the new location will be on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, you can call (270) 901-0150, or visit their website.

