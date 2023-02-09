Strong winds likely for Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A potent frontal system has arrived.
Strong winds will ramp up with gusts to near 50 mph! Those winds could be strong enough to down a few trees and cause sporadic power outages. A Wind Advisory is in effect through much of Thursday. To go with the wind, showers and a few thunderstorms are likely for the morning commute. High profile vehicles WILL need to use caution on the commute today. Secure any loose items in the yard too!
Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .
THURSDAY: Windy and warm. Showers diminishing. High 61. Low 39. Winds SW at 20 mph, gusts to 40 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a light shower late. High 57. Low 32. Winds W at 8 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder. High 45. Low 26. Winds W at 11 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 49
Normal Low: 29
Record High Today: 69 (1925)
Record Low Today: -2 (1886)
Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.
Sunset: 5:16 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.67″)
So Far This Year: 4.82″ (+0.51″)
Monthly Snowfall: T″
Seasonal Snowfall: T
