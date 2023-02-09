Strong winds likely for Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A potent frontal system has arrived.

Strong winds likely this morning!

Strong winds will ramp up with gusts to near 50 mph! Those winds could be strong enough to down a few trees and cause sporadic power outages. A Wind Advisory is in effect through much of Thursday. To go with the wind, showers and a few thunderstorms are likely for the morning commute. High profile vehicles WILL need to use caution on the commute today. Secure any loose items in the yard too!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

THURSDAY: Windy and warm. Showers diminishing. High 61. Low 39. Winds SW at 20 mph, gusts to 40 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a light shower late. High 57. Low 32. Winds W at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Colder. High 45. Low 26. Winds W at 11 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 69 (1925)

Record Low Today: -2 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 5:16 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.67″)

So Far This Year: 4.82″ (+0.51″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.