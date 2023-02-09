Tops hire Da’Von Brown to coach defensive backs

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Da’Von Brown has been hired as WKU’s new defensive backs coach, head coach Tyson Helton announced Thursday.

Brown joins the Hilltoppers following a two-year stint at Ole Miss.

“I am blessed and excited to be joining the staff at Western Kentucky,” Brown said. “This program has always had tremendous success and talent. I’ve played in this conference for four years, and always respected the winning mindset this program plays with. I am thankful to Coach Helton and Coach Summers for believing in me and giving me an opportunity to be part of this program.”

Brown originally arrived at Ole Miss as a graduate assistant in 2021 before being promoted to a defensive analyst in 2022.

Last season, Brown helped the Rebels’ defense hold opponents to 25 points per game while producing 19 forced turnovers.

Ole Miss went 8-5 in 2022 win a win over No. 7 Kentucky and an appearance in the TaxAct Texas Bowl.

In Brown’s first season in Oxford, the Rebels put together a 10-win season with an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

Before joining Lane Kiffin’s staff at Ole Miss, Brown spent the 2020 season at Geneva College where he served as a graduate assistant coaching defensive backs.

The Golden Tornadoes only played five games that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown played four seasons as a defensive back at Florida Atlantic.

Three of those seasons were spent under the leadership of Kiffin, his boss at Ole Miss.

In his final three seasons with the Owls, Brown recorded 114 total tackles, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble.

As a senior in 2019, Brown recorded the third-most tackles on the team with 76 while helping FAU finish the year with an 11-3 record.

Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration from Florida Atlantic.

