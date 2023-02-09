Two Greenwood volleyball players sign their Letter of Intent to further their athletic and academic careers at the collegiate level

By Lauren Floyd
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lady Gator volleyball seniors Erin Jones and Sophia Watterson celebrated their accomplishments and signed simultaneously to their future schools.

Jones will be attending Earlham College and Watterson will attend Felician University to further their athletic and academic careers playing volleyball.

These two spent the latter part of high school together on the court and countless hours traveling with their respective club teams to prepare themselves for this moment.

Jones gave advice to those who hope to further their athletic and academic careers. She says, ”Just find schools that would fit you and that you see yourself going to. I know some people think they see themselves at like a big school, but for me I saw myself more as a smaller school. I really enjoyed looking at the campus. It was just the right fit for me. It was really small and they had my major, and I really like the people there and the culture.

Watterson is grateful for her time as a Lady Gator, and is looking forward to her new experience as a Golden Falcon. ”I would say college volleyball is college volleyball, and anything is an accomplishment. Just getting through the recruiting process alone is an accomplishment itself. It’s very hard, it’s very vigorous, and it’s very rewarding in the end,” she says.

Jones adds, “To me, supporting me and my friend Sophia it was like a moment that we shared together, so I really liked everybody here at one time.” Signing at the same time is something these two will cherish forever as they will soon wrap up their final semester at Greenwood High School.

