Woman causes disruption inside JCPS school forcing lockdown

Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, is charged with causing a disturbance at a JCPS elementary school. She was also found to have a stolen gun in her car.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is facing multiple charges after causing a disturbance inside a JCPS elementary school building.

Jamescha Whiteside, 31, of Louisville, was arrested February 8 by JCPS police. She is charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a firearm on school property, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

The arrest report for Whiteside says she unlawfully entered Rutherford Elementary School around 3:35 p.m., went to a second floor classroom. Whiteside them began banging on a classroom door while demanding the teacher open it. She was also shouting “I’ll get you” at the teacher, according to the report.

When officers arrived, the report says Whiteside began to scream at them while yelling obsenities and throwing papers off a desk in the school lobby. She them began fighting officers when she was told she was under arrest.

The disruption caused the school to be placed into a full lockdown.

Whiteside was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. Her bond was set at $7,500 cash.

