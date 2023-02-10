African American Heritage Center works to preserve Black history in Simpson Co.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin’s African American Heritage Center has been preserving the Black community’s history in Simpson County since 1998, collecting artifacts and stories from historical individuals in the area.

“It’s very important that we remember our history,” said Alice Bailey, president of the African American Heritage Center. “A lot of our history was… had been thrown away. People just didn’t hold on to artifacts. Children nowadays, and a lot of grown-ups, don’t realize the many achievements that people in the community made.”

Through education, artifact preservation, art, and the celebration of local Black stories, the center aims to enhance genealogical research and the understanding of African American culture.

Bailey said, “A lot of visitors are surprised at what we have that shows some of the things that happened back in the old days.”

Tours through the center’s three buildings are led by Michael Kennedy, the museum’s tour guide, custodian, and general staff member. Kennedy’s expertise in each room gives visitors insight into the importance of every artifact in the center’s collection.

The center is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the center is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staff says they will accommodate other times, provided that visitors call ahead.

