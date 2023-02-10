Barren Inc celebrates accomplishments at Annual Meeting

Barren Inc's Annual Meeting 2023.
Barren Inc's Annual Meeting 2023.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday night, Barren County celebrated its accomplishments last year and discussed goals for the upcoming year at Barren Inc’s Anual Meeting dinner.

2022 was the first full year the Chamber of Commerce operated under its new brand Barren Inc.

Some notable items celebrated on Thursday include the organization hosting 65 events, adding 100 new members, and nearly 40 million dollars in capital investments.

RELATED: Barren County to receive $1 million in funding for industrial park

The county aims to use all this momentum going into the rest of this year.

“We’re gonna continue with our property development, for industrial recruitment to bring in new industry and new jobs, we’re also going to be focusing on workforce and talent working more closely with our school systems, making sure that they know what the business’s needs,” said Maureen Carpenter, Barren Inc & BCEA President, and CEO.

A Barren County sizzle reel was recently produced and released this year that features tourism, local businesses and events.

