A cooler end to the work week!

The end of the week brings us a mix of sun and clouds with chillier temperatures. Highs Friday will be mainly in the upper 40s, closer to normal for this time of year. Over the weekend, a system will scoot by to our south and then southeast, close enough that it may produce a light shower Sunday, especially east. Most of us will get through the weekend dry, however. Look for highs to reach the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. High 49. Low 29. Winds W at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. High 51. Low 29. Winds N at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High 54. Low 32. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 69 (1925)

Record Low Today: -2 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 5:16 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.67″)

So Far This Year: 4.82″ (+0.51″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

