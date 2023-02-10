A cooler end to the work week!
The end of the week brings us a mix of sun and clouds with chillier temperatures. Highs Friday will be mainly in the upper 40s, closer to normal for this time of year. Over the weekend, a system will scoot by to our south and then southeast, close enough that it may produce a light shower Sunday, especially east. Most of us will get through the weekend dry, however. Look for highs to reach the 50s Saturday and Sunday.
Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. High 49. Low 29. Winds W at 8 mph.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. High 51. Low 29. Winds N at 11 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High 54. Low 32. Winds SW at 9 mph.
Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:
Normal High: 49
Normal Low: 29
Record High Today: 69 (1925)
Record Low Today: -2 (1886)
Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.
Sunset: 5:16 p.m.
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.00″
So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.67″)
So Far This Year: 4.82″ (+0.51″)
Monthly Snowfall: T″
Seasonal Snowfall: T
