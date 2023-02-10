A cooler end to the work week!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Happy Friday!

A cooler end to the work week!

The end of the week brings us a mix of sun and clouds with chillier temperatures. Highs Friday will be mainly in the upper 40s, closer to normal for this time of year. Over the weekend, a system will scoot by to our south and then southeast, close enough that it may produce a light shower Sunday, especially east. Most of us will get through the weekend dry, however. Look for highs to reach the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. High 49. Low 29. Winds W at 8 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cool. High 51. Low 29. Winds N at 11 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. High 54. Low 32. Winds SW at 9 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 49

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 69 (1925)

Record Low Today: -2 (1886)

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 5:16 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 0.00″ (-0.67″)

So Far This Year: 4.82″ (+0.51″)

Monthly Snowfall: T″

Seasonal Snowfall: T

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond.
Bowling Green Police seeking information on ‘suspicious’ van
Police respond.
Simpson County officials identify 2 killed in Tuesday wreck
Dustin Young
Police: Barren County Deputy Jailer charged for stealing from inmate
In December 2022, the Bowling Green Fire Department received a safe haven baby box installed at...
First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box
Strong winds likely
Strong winds likely for Thursday!

Latest News

A cooler end to the work week!
A cooler end to the work week!
More seasonable temperatures next two days
Cooler for Friday
More seasonable temperatures next two days
Cooler for Friday
Strong winds likely
Strong winds likely for Thursday!