COVID-19 tracker at Johns Hopkins shutting down

FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.
FILE - Johns Hopkins University's COVID tracker map is seen.(Source: Johns Hopkins University/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A prominent and influential COVID-19 tracker is shutting down next month.

On Friday, Johns Hopkins University announced it will no longer collect or report COVID-19 data.

The move is expected to start March 10.

The school’s Coronavirus Resource Center said it started the tracker to meet an urgent need at a time when governments didn’t have the capacity to collect and report COVID information.

Johns Hopkins now says U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has the most reliable COVID-19 data collection and reporting.

Most states have already scaled back the frequency of reporting COVID data.

As of January, only New York, Arkansas and Puerto Rico publish daily data for COVID cases and deaths.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In December 2022, the Bowling Green Fire Department received a safe haven baby box installed at...
First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box
Police respond.
Bowling Green Police seeking information on ‘suspicious’ van
Police respond.
Simpson County officials identify 2 killed in Tuesday wreck
Dustin Young
Police: Barren County Deputy Jailer charged for stealing from inmate
Strong winds likely
Strong winds likely for Thursday!

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
Florida GOP gives DeSantis control of Disney district
The White House reports the Pentagon downed an unknown object flying in US airspace within the...
Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace
Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda...
Man gets life in prison for stabbing wife with butcher knife 14 times
Demetrius Haley was one of the former Memphis police officers involved in the death of Tyre...
1st officer in Nichols arrest accused of brutality as jailer
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe