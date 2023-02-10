First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A healthy baby was surrendered to the Bowling Green Fire Department in the Safe Haven Baby Box located on Lovers Lane.

Officials announced the anonymous surrender Thursday Feb. 9.

“This Baby Box location hasn’t been open for three months yet, but it was there when needed and that is the key,” Safe Haven Baby Box founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said. “We know this infant was loved by their birth mother and will be quickly adopted by a family who has been eagerly awaiting a baby. We rejoice for the opportunity to make a positive outcome out of tough circumstances.”

The Bowling Green baby box was placed in December of 2022 and became the 16th Safe Haven Baby Box in Kentucky and the 132nd in the country.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes says 24 infants have been placed in a Baby Box since Nov. 2017. In 2022, eight newborns were surrendered via a Baby Box.

