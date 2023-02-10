Local chef helps make your Super Bowl better with ‘Loaded Potato Wedges’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Super Bowl LVII is this Sunday and there are three words that sum up the big day- football, beer, and food.

Covering the “food” department is Executive Chef with Bowling Green Country Club, Scott Blackerby who stopped by the WBKO Studio to show us how to make Loaded Potato Wedges.

We learn a new way to make a timeless favorite.

Plus, it’s a quick and easy recipe that’s full of flavor.

Here’s what you need:

Air fryer

Idaho potatoes

Cheddar cheese

Bacon

Chives

Ranch dressing

‘Loaded Potato Wedges’ instructions:

1. Bake potatoes a day ahead to make preparation quicker.

2. Cut the potato in half, long way.

3. With a melon baller or spoon, dig out the middle of the potato, making a “canoe”.

4. Chop up your bacon and sprinkle it on the potato.

5. Sprinkle shredded cheese on the potato.

6. Place potatoes into an air fryer long enough to melt the cheese.

7. Sprinkle chives on potatoes and drizzle with ranch dressing.

8. Enjoy!

