Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd.

The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.

Covington had five active arrest warrants through Todd County and Muhlenberg County.

A search of Covington turned up two white tablets identified as Hydrocodone.

According to reports, the deputy found a handgun under the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Covington was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense- Hydrocodone

Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Fellon

Giving Officer False Identifying Information

He was taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

