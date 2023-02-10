Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges

Eric S. Covington, 45 of Dunmor, Ky
Eric S. Covington, 45 of Dunmor, Ky(Logan Co. Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd.

The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.

Covington had five active arrest warrants through Todd County and Muhlenberg County.

A search of Covington turned up two white tablets identified as Hydrocodone.

According to reports, the deputy found a handgun under the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Covington was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense- Hydrocodone
  • Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Fellon
  • Giving Officer False Identifying Information

He was taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In December 2022, the Bowling Green Fire Department received a safe haven baby box installed at...
First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box
Police respond.
Bowling Green Police seeking information on ‘suspicious’ van
Police respond.
Simpson County officials identify 2 killed in Tuesday wreck
Dustin Young
Police: Barren County Deputy Jailer charged for stealing from inmate
Strong winds likely
Strong winds likely for Thursday!

Latest News

A healthy baby was surrendered to the Bowling Green Fire Department in the Safe Haven Baby Box...
First newborn surrendered in Bowling Green Safe Haven Baby Box
Barren Inc celebrates accomplishments at Annual Meeting
Barren Inc celebrates accomplishments at Annual Meeting
Gov. Beshear announces more support and safety measures in juvenile detention centers
Gov. Beshear announces more support and safety measures in juvenile detention centers
Eagle Scout helps rebuild hometown in Western Kentucky following tornadoes
Eagle Scout helps rebuild hometown in Western Kentucky following tornadoes