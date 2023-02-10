Man arrested in Logan Co. on drug, gun, false ID, and other charges
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 8, a Logan County Sheiff’s Deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 68/80 Bypass in the area of Orndorff Mill Rd.
The deputy said the driver provided an ID that belonged to someone else and was later identified as 45-year-old Eric S. Covington of Dunmor.
Covington had five active arrest warrants through Todd County and Muhlenberg County.
A search of Covington turned up two white tablets identified as Hydrocodone.
According to reports, the deputy found a handgun under the passenger seat of the vehicle.
Covington was arrested and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense- Hydrocodone
- Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Fellon
- Giving Officer False Identifying Information
He was taken to the Logan County Detention Center.
