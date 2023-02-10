Milder temperatures this weekend!

More active weather pattern for next week
By Shane Holinde
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We were cooler today with much less wind than yesterday. The weekend starts chilly before temperatures rebound.

Overall nice for Saturday and Sunday

A fair amount of sunshine will be in the area Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s. Monday looks even warmer as temperatures climb to near 60. There will be a system passing to our south this weekend, but we will stay dry.

Two storm systems are expected to impact our area next week. The first one arrives on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, with a chance for showers. We’re in between systems on Wednesday before a potentially stronger front arrives Thursday. This one could bring us strong thunderstorms with heavy rain and gusty winds. There will be a surge of unseasonably warm temperatures out ahead of the Thursday system. Highs Wednesday are projected to be in the lower 70s. Much colder air returns late next week.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast: .

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 54. Low 29. Winds NE at 9 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 56. Low 30. Winds NW at 9 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun. Milder. High 60. Low 37. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 53

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 50

Normal Low: 30

Record High: 79 (1932)

Record Low: -16 (1899)

Today’s Precip: 0.0″

Monthly Precip: 0.19″ (-1.19″)

Yearly Precip: 5.01″ (-0.01″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: T

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 5:20 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:39 a.m.

