National 211 Proclamation issued at Bowling Green City Hall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - In celebration of National 211 Day on Feb. 11, 2023, a proclamation was issued at Bowling Green City Hall a day early.

The proclamation serves to highlight and raise awareness regarding the services of 211 which are available to all residents across the 10-county Barren River Area Development District region.

Warren County Judge Executive Doug Gorman and Bowling Green City Mayor Todd Alcott issued an official proclamation declaring Feb. 11 as “211 Day” in Bowling Green and Warren County.

Bowling Green City Commissioner Melinda Hill and Warren County Judge Executive Doug Gorman read the proclamation at Bowling Green City Hall on Friday morning.

Throughout the last year, 211 staff have spent 47,809 minutes helping 9,395 callers with 11,071 requests. 211 continues to assist individuals throughout the 10-county region to locate available resources in their area by providing 21,651 nonprofit agency referrals.

“Many individuals in our area have experienced difficulties in the last year. For some, the challenges have stemmed from rebuilding after the tornadoes, for others, it has been the drastic increase in the cost of everyday essentials, and unexpected life circumstances have created hardships for others,” said Ellie Harbaugh, executive vice president of United Way of Southern Kentucky. “No matter the catalyst for the needs, 211 has been there to assist those calling and texting. We want to ensure every resident is able to be connected to resources which will aid them in their time of need.”

The Federal Communications Commission assigned 211 as a three-digit telephone number for the purpose of providing quick and easy access to information about health and human services.

Here locally 211 is available by text at 898-211.

Contact specialists work with callers or texters to assess their needs, determine their options and provide information and referral services that can offer assistance and/or intervene in crisis situations.

The center is able to take calls and text messages 24/7/365.

Today, any Kentucky resident can talk with a compassionate Contact Specialist who can provide information and referrals that assist families and impact communities, one phone call at a time.

In real-time, callers receive service provider information concerning utilities, housing, food, transportation, clothing/ household items, support services for an aging parent, where to find help for addiction, mental health issues, and much more.

211 is the place to call when you don’t know where to go for help when you need it.

Additionally, 211 also serves as a sociological barometer for service providers, funders, and other stakeholders within the community by identifying community needs.

While personal identifiers of callers are kept confidential, the aggregate data that is able to be collected assists with improvements to the human services delivery system as a whole.

In honor of National 211 Day, the Southern Kentucky 211 Contact Center asks that individuals across Southern Kentucky help celebrate by spreading the word about the 211 services available in the area via social media and/or within your organizations, companies, and businesses.

For more information about Southern Kentucky 211, log on to the United Way of Southern Kentucky website at www.uwsk.org.

