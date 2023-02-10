Scottsville announces new community skate park

The City of Scottsville will begin construction on the city's new skate park.
By Derek Parham
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Scottsville unveiled a plan for a new skate park on the north side of town, where officials say recreational facilities have been lacking.

The original idea for the park was brought to the city’s attention in 2019 when then-incoming Mayor David Burch spoke with a group of high schoolers about what they’d like to see added to the city.

“I didn’t know anything about a skate park, and you know, obviously you’re not gonna see me on a skateboard. But anyway, I thought the enthusiasm of the kids was amazing,” said Burch. “We’re looking forward to the project, and I think it’s something that’s really needed in that part of town just because of the lack of recreational facilities.”

Burch also said that progress on the park was put on hold due to the pandemic, delaying the project until now.

In deciding the location for the park, Burch says that the goal was to make it accessible to all city residents.

“The skate park, even though it’s on this side of town, it’s going to be accessible to anybody in the city because we have a transit system, Scottsville Transit, and it’s free. We don’t charge for fares. So there’ll be a bus stop there at the skate park.” said Burch.

The park’s site is over 6,000 sq. ft., which Burch says gives them plenty of space to expand the park in the future potentially. Officials hope to see the park finished by the end of this summer.

