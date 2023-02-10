Trader Joe’s distribution center to bring over 800 jobs to Franklin

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Trader Joe’s distribution and food assembly center is being built outside of Franklin, bringing over 800 jobs to Simpson County.

Crews broke ground on the 1 million square feet project this week. The project is anticipated to have three buildings dedicated to the assembly and distribution of the Massachusetts-based grocery store’s ready-made food items.

“This would be what they’re calling their Mid-America Hub, it’ll be a distribution and an assembly food prep center. It’s about a $262 million project there,” said Simpson County Judge Executive Mason Barnes.

Barnes hopes that through the area’s development, small businesses will be given more opportunities to grow.

“When you start seeing this type of growth and an influx of people, it kind of affords your small local businesses a better opportunity and a chance to flourish,” said Barnes. “I mean, the more people we have to help bolster those businesses, I think that’s a positive for our community too.”

As Simpson County continues to grow through residential and industrial projects, Barnes says that the community is in store for more change. However, he says that while many in the community are averse to change, it can present more opportunities.

“I can tell you as an older gentleman that’s been here my entire life, this community has changed a lot in the last 30 years, and my anticipation is that it’ll change quite a bit more in the next 30 years,” said Barnes. “You’d hope as we experience some of this growth that we’ll be able to sustain, maintain and possibly even grow some of these shops.”

The assembly and distribution center is on track to finish construction and begin production by this fall.

