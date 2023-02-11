ACS quarterback Payton Cope signs NLI to pay at Campbellsville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Allen County-Scottsville senior quarterback Payton Cope signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career and play football at Campbellsville University.

“I’m definitely grateful to have this offer and opportunity to be able to go play. When they gave me my offer I was excited, it was my first one,” Cope said. “I was just excited to get up there and see what the campus is like, how the guys are like. When I got up there I just fell in love, it was amazing you know.”

As a junior in the fall of 2021, Cope completed 133 of 232 passes for 2,060 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 158.5 passing yards per game. In his senior campaign, he threw for 1,162 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 105.6 yards per game. Not only was his passing stats solid, Cope also amassed 400 yards rushing as a junior (11 TD’s) and 278 yards as a senior (11 TD’s).

Overall, Cope departs the Patriot program with an overall total of 3,257 passing yards and 27 TD’s. On the ground, he finished with 704 yards and 22 touchdowns. His career totals ranks third all-time for Patriot football behind Chase Wilson and DeWayne Taylor.

Cope described the moment he told his family about the offer.

“I ended up calling my parents through school whenever I got my offer, had mom in tears, dad was proud, everybody was excited. And Today they’re just proud of me, I can feel the love, definitely grateful.”

He also went into detail about why he chose to play at Campbellsville.

“I really liked how small the campus was. everything is accessible, walkable, and I really liked the guys and felt like the connection they’re building there is something I want to be a a part of, something great. definitely a bunch of group of guys I know are going to go work hard.”

Payton may not be the tallest or the fastest but he says who he is as a person will take him far.

“I’m hardworking. I have ethics that I like to follow and I feel like that’s what will take me far, especially my faith in God. It’s definitely going to be something that pushes me through,” Cope said. “Player wise I’m not the tallest I’m not the fastest but I try to do things the right way and try to get everybody better whether it be on scout team, whether it be on the starting team.”

Before he leaves the Patriots to pursue his dreams, Payton left a message for his teammates and anybody who wants to make it to the next level.

“If you have this dream, follow your passion because anything is possible. Just put in the work and go do it.”

